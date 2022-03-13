Russia Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Alexei Nikolsky

When President Donald Trump first began to say good things about Vladimir Putin, I warned some of Trump's staunch followers that he “was dancing with the devil.”

The best I can compare Putin to would be Stalin. We, in the land of the free and the home of the brave, have to recognize what communism really is -- a dictatorship of the oligarchy. This also goes for Bernie Sanders, who seems to think socialism is such a good government to have.

Any political office holder who thinks that he is always correct and that anyone who disagrees with a position he takes is wrong will not last long.

It is the consensus builders we actually need, and compromise is not always a bad thing.

CHARLES C. WILSON

retired sheriff

Hahnville

