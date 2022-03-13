When President Donald Trump first began to say good things about Vladimir Putin, I warned some of Trump's staunch followers that he “was dancing with the devil.”
The best I can compare Putin to would be Stalin. We, in the land of the free and the home of the brave, have to recognize what communism really is -- a dictatorship of the oligarchy. This also goes for Bernie Sanders, who seems to think socialism is such a good government to have.
Any political office holder who thinks that he is always correct and that anyone who disagrees with a position he takes is wrong will not last long.
It is the consensus builders we actually need, and compromise is not always a bad thing.
CHARLES C. WILSON
retired sheriff
Hahnville