In response to your Feb. 20 editorial, “Taylor Barras doesn’t meet burden of proof on budget veto,” it seems The Advocate has forgotten about the budget woes of the last several years.
For too long, as state Treasurer John Schroder has said, the state spends all the money it has — and all the money it thinks it has. By authorizing a forecast with more money available — a forecast being a best estimate, not a guarantee — state government will be quick to spend every penny it thinks will come in. If the Revenue Estimating Conference forecast is approved and turns out to be wrong (as has happened many times before), with the state having already spent the imaginary money, Gov. John Bel Edwards will likely go back on his campaign promise to not raise taxes — again. Speaker Barras’s move is one of fiscal sanity. The one The Advocate and the Edwards administration is pushing is the one that got us into the messes we’ve been in for too long.
JACK McADAMS
chairman, Greater Baton Rouge Young Republicans
Baker