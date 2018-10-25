I disagree with the policy of turning away the refugees from Central America. I have always thought of America as a Christian country. Christians do not turn away people in need. Christians do not require the people in need to prove their need. If they ask for help, we help. How can we call ourselves Christians and not help?
Even if I am wrong about America being a Christian country, we are all still Americans. We have a long history of helping those in need. Many of our ancestors are here as a result of persecution in another country. How can we deny helping these people?
I think that President Donald Trump believes that he is doing the will of the people with this policy. But this policy is not my will, and I believe it is not the will of the majority of Americans. My one voice may not be heard, but the voices of all of us raised in protest will be heard.
It is the work of only a few moments to email our congressmen, senators and president. Their emails can easily be found with Google. "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."
Dr. Wallace Jeanfreau
physician
New Orleans