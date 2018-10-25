Honduran-born Santos Canales, speaks with Congress of Day Laborers organizer Chloe Sigal about the multitude of reasons Honduran and Guatemalan immigrants have fled their respective countries at First Grace Methodist Church in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Immigrants from both countries have formed a walking caravan through Mexico to seek asylum in the United States, a process made harder by increases in border security put in place by the Trump administration.