I note with interest the annual debate in the Legislature regarding TOPS.
There is no interest in discontinuing this popular program but only how to determine eligibility to participate — need, academics or a combination of the two.
Most would agree TOPS is one of the most popular programs in our very conservative state. Yet an almost universal condemnation by conservatives occurred when some Democrats in Congress proposed the government pay for college tuition.
I take no position on the subject, but wonder if I am off base in seeing some inconsistency here?
GLENN EVERETT
retired district judge
Broussard