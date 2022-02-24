I know deep down in my heart that the Lafayette Parish public library board and employees know better than to ban books, but what is wrong with the rest of you? As little history as you know (the parts you didn’t make up to suit yourselves), has it not hit home yet? Do you know what censorship is about and where it leads?
No, I figure not. You just want to be able to tell people what to do according to your likes and dislikes. You are each a little dictator.
Banning books? Really? What if someone tried to ban the Bible or your favorite romance novel?
You don’t like a book’s subject matter, don’t read it. You don’t like that show on television, change the channel. You don’t like the liberal radio news program, switch the dial.
See how easy? You still have control right in the palm of your hand.
Trying to get a booked banned because it hurts your delicate sensitivity is a pathetic attempt to wield power over people you don’t know and don’t try to understand. Your ignorance is embarrassing. You need to read a book.
DENISE VERRET
retired bookseller
Breaux Bridge