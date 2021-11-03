On Sept. 30, the Lusher Charter School board voted to change the school’s name so it would no longer honor a White supremacist. This came after prolonged efforts by students, alumni, parents, teachers, and community members concerned with improving the learning environment for students of color. But is school leadership engaging in good faith?
The name is crucially important and just the beginning when it comes to improving equity at LCS. Policies and practices related to admissions, transportation, dress code, hiring, school fees, and more, uphold an exclusionary environment that contributes to what the Education Research Alliance found about New Orleans schools in general: that Black students are less likely to feel safe at school. Asking these students to wear the name of someone who believed they shouldn’t be educated is unconscionable.
But changing the name is also the lowest hanging fruit. This makes it even more disheartening that school leadership has kept the process opaque and has released to the community its shortlist of 11 possible names, two of which retain the name “Lusher”: (1) the existing school name with the word “diversity” added, and (2) Dr. Jeanne Lusher, who lived in New Orleans for four years during the very early years of her illustrious 44-year career. One must wonder whether Dr. Lusher would have wanted her name used to skirt real change and whether permission was granted by her family.
As parents of LCS students, we are disgusted and left asking why the school leadership is clinging so tightly to a word that is forever tied to White supremacy and pain. This process is an adherence to the power and privilege of a brand above the well-being of families of color. The fact that “Lusher” even appears in the list of options is another example of the exclusionary practices we have come to expect, and a terrible sign for the school’s genuine willingness to improve on racial justice.
CLARE M. DANIEL
assistant professor, Tulane University
ERICKA A. GARNETT WINDON
attorney
New Orleans