Please inform your sportswriter, Rod Walker, there is nothing apathetic about patriotism. Honor and respect to our national emblem: The Star-Spangled Banner, Old Glory, American flag and anthem is revered for all military and civilian personnel who gave their lives serving under those emblems of our nation.
For some us who grew up during World War II and saw rationing, blackouts, air raid wardens, America saving the world's democracy, Drew Brees' remarks were my remarks and inner feelings! I stand with Brees’ right to voice his opinion per his First Amendment right of free expression without Walker putting words in Brees’ mouth, as when he suggested what Brees should have said.
As far as this American and retired Marine is concerned, Brees was and is correct. The protest demonstration of kneeling belongs on the streets where they will still be recognized as professional football players and not part of the NFL stadium program.
TED C. MCNEEL Sr.
major, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
Metairie