I read Archbishop Gregory Aymond’s advice to the faithful regarding the upcoming national elections with interest. He fell short of naming the appropriate candidates but certainly painted a road map.
As I understand it, churches are tax-exempt because of the supposed good done in the community which, if not there, would have to be duplicated by the government and therefore, the taxpayer. I don't dispute the wonderful comfort that Catholicism provides for many people I know and care for. However, when religion's tax-exempt status pays for political advice, often for things to which I am opposed, am I not subsidizing the same with my own tax liability?
Take this a step further to evangelical interests opposed to vaccines and climate science, and which promote conspiracy theories that I find dangerous. Does my tax liability not support those tax-free interests? How about jets and giant houses for pastors of megachurches?
In its purest sense, tax-exempt status for the charitable services provided by religion is a fine premise. However, Increasingly, religious entities hold dramatic sway in the political conversation. I for one, don't care to subsidize it.
As an aside, the very same Catholic Church which does so much good, has filed bankruptcy to avoid the avalanche of sexual predator claims filed again its clergy. I don't care to subsidize that either.
KATHLEEN LAVIGNE
self-employed, real estate
New Orleans