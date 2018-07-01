It seems impossible to talk about the food stamp program without discussing the one in five Louisiana residents the program helps feed or its enormous effect on state and local economies. Yet a recent Advocate column by Jeff Sadow did just that.
The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, provides food aid to 400,000 Louisiana families throughout the state. That’s 860,000 of Louisiana’s most vulnerable citizens — nearly two-thirds of them elderly, disabled or children.
It’s hard to ignore SNAP’s return on investment. Louisiana splits administrative costs with the federal government, spending $67.4 million to draw down $1.4 billion in 100 percent federal SNAP benefits that go straight to Louisiana families. The state spends less than 5 cents for every $1 in federal SNAP benefits.
SNAP also supports 4,500 retailers and 25,000 jobs throughout Louisiana. It creates an annual economic impact of $2.5 billion. The benefits ripple throughout the economy — to banks, farmers, fishermen, food wholesalers, property owners and more.
The same is true for DSNAP, the food assistance for eligible middle-income residents who are not on SNAP but need short-term aid after a disaster. Flood and tornado victims throughout Louisiana received $184 million in DSNAP in 2016 and 2017. With its vulnerability to disasters, Louisiana relies heavily on DSNAP. But, there can be no DSNAP without SNAP.
And there surely should be no discussion of SNAP without talking about the poverty rate. It should come as no surprise that one in five Louisianans is on SNAP, when 20.2 percent of our population lives in poverty. It’s reflected not in median income, where the successes of some mask the struggles of so many others, but in the lives of individual Louisiana families whose meager resources cannot cover the cost of basic survival. And, unfortunately, at about $4 per day per person, SNAP can hardly cover the difference.
To ensure benefits go only to those who need them and to safeguard the integrity of the program, we spend almost $2.5 million yearly on fraud detection and recovery and have one of the lowest payment error rates in the nation — 1.6 percent in Louisiana compared to 3.7 percent nationwide. Plus, we follow strict federal guidelines to verify SNAP eligibility every six months to the dollar, a practice intended to reduce waste by establishing payment rates and ensuring current eligibility. In this way, Sadow cannot compare SNAP and Medicaid eligibility requirements.
We agree cost savings are vitally important, and we’re always looking for ways to save taxpayer dollars, but any SNAP column is sorely lacking when it ignores the needs of Louisiana’s people and the far-reaching impacts of the program that feeds them.
Marketa Garner Walters
secretary, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
Baton Rouge