My wife and I have had the opportunity to take a few trips, domestically and internationally, the past couple of years. We have spent a lot of time in a number of airports, so I feel I can make an objective comparison of the New Orleans airport with airports in other comparable size cities.
To put it mildly, there is no comparison. We flew in from Denver on Southwest Airlines this past weekend, and I was embarrassed to admit that I was from this area. The carpet in the concourse is completely stained and worn down to the concrete. The bathroom near TSA was undersized, filthy, and smelled like Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras. The overall area is gloomy and dirty.
If this is the first impression that visitors see of our city, it is not a good one.
David Palmisano
retired communications worker
Marrero