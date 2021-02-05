Let's wake up and pay attention.
Daily, The Advocate reports graphs and numbers on confirmed Louisiana COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Feb. 2, we saw over 350,000 cases reported and 8,340 deaths in the state. That works out to 885 cases reported daily and 21 deaths daily. Yet many go out without masks, gather in large groups and deny the seriousness.
The only way we are going to win this battle is to pay attention, mask, keep a safe distance, quarantine as much as possible, and pressure our politicians to get the vaccine out to us ASAP.
Let's fight to stay alive.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville