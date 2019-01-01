This newspaper recently published another excellent letter by Michael D. Day, this time to illustrate some of the ills of Louisiana's employment-at-will law. But there's a much more egregious employment practice he didn't mention.
Many employers whose employees are not represented by a union require them to sign so-called noncompete "agreements," and this practice is becoming more and more common. Louisiana law used to protect employees somewhat and require the employer make an investment in the employee in the form of certain expenses before the agreement could be binding. The Legislature, however, later amended the law to strip out these and other protections.
So now an employer can require an employee to sign its noncompete agreement, fire him or her for no cause whatsoever, and stop the employee from pursuing his or her chosen occupation for two years thereafter wherever the employer does business. As just one of many examples of how abusive this law can be, it allows an employer to fire a commission salesman who has developed his own customer base at his own expense, all for the purpose of stealing his accounts and distributing them to the boss's son.
Unfortunately, it's a pretty safe bet that business groups love this system of indentured servitude, and therefore the Legislature will be very reluctant to change it. Hey, if I'm wrong, let's hear from you.
Wendell Lindsay
retired attorney
Baton Rouge