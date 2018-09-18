Now that Christine Blasey Ford has come forward willing to testify, U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy have no choice but to take her testimony as truth and vote no on Kavanaugh. All my life, I've seen how women who accuse men in power of sexual harassment and assault are quickly and easily dismissed. It has happened to me. A doctor I worked with sexually harassed me, and when I went forward to my superiors to report it, I was told that he was too valuable an employee to lose.
Yes, his behavior was "sleazy," but they needed him on staff. So I was taken off any tasks that would involve contact with this doctor. This is not justice. Appointing a man to the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment if that same man nearly raped a woman would not only be reprehensible, it would be a huge step backward. Women will not sit by and allow men to continue to dismiss us. If the senators value their seats, I suggest they take these accusations seriously. This is a highly esteemed professional coming forward reluctantly because this incident has caused her great suffering. As senators, you should not dare attempt to demonize her. I promise, the women of this country are watching this proceeding. Women constituents of Louisiana are watching, and we will not forget it if our elected officials dismiss her like we've all been dismissed.
Hollie French
medical profession
Lafayette