This newspaper has consistently been on the side of authoritarianism and against the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution since the start of the COVID-19 breakout.
Your coverage of the recent special session of the Louisiana Legislature has not been different. The House of Representatives bravely stood up to a governor who has line-item veto power, knowing he can single out any given project they have for destruction in the budget. The House sent many bills over to the Senate to be considered, only to have them shot down without a vote by senators loyal to the governor.
Had the governor shown a willingness to consider some relief that was proposed in some of the various bills, there would have been no reason for the "nuclear option," as it has been put.
Your article referred to the section of the law allowing the Legislature to terminate a declared health emergency as "an obscure statute." It is part of the very law that grants the governor any emergency powers at all.
Louisiana wisely rewrote its Constitution in 1974 to make sure that individual, God-given rights were protected, and the Louisiana Legislature is trying to make sure that the governor does not continue to completely trample them all for the sake of containing an emergency that is largely on the wane.
This newspaper should be guarding against the concentration of power in one individual, not continually advocating for one-man, authoritarian rule. In the past, the common man could count on the press to help guard his liberties against the powerful, but the scary virus sells more newspapers.
JEFF WITTENBRINK
lawyer
Baton Rouge