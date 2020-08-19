So how is having children in day care two or three days a week (at extra expense) safer than at school full time? A majority of parents have to work, which means kids have to be cared for somewhere. The community has stepped up to offer low-cost options for care at various clubs and centers.
But let’s be honest, how is this safer for children than being in a controlled environment five days a week at school? Is creating multiple safe areas from the virus smarter than putting all our efforts into one haven? Maybe having the school system partnering with the community is a better solution.
School five days a week offering transportation (a normal set-up).
Offer after-school care and tutoring at school until parents are back from work.
Maybe have civic groups [Boys and Girls Club] manage or help with after care.
Offer delayed afternoon bus service. This could alleviate issues of overcrowded bus routes from mandated virus limits.
This commonsense plan would be safer for the children and would offer calm in the face of chaos.
MARLON DUHON
retired kitchen designer
Lafayette