Garey Forster wrote about an alternative to the Mississippi River Bridge recently. But he is neither right nor wrong, and neither is the governor explicitly right or wrong.
Redundancy in transportation only works when the larger system is functional. No highway expansions (which do not work, by the way; they create "induced demand"), no I-49 connectors, are going to save us from congestion.
Until you figure out where in the budget we have $14.8 billion to maximize the current maintenance backlog statewide, and bring all roads and bridges up to code and modernity, and actually utilize surface streets by doing things as simple as synchronizing lights, you are not going to reduce congestion.
But you know what else we have yet to do? Prioritize people over cars.
As long as we have the number of cars on the road as we do, as long as we have in-town cars using the same highways as your thruway traffic, and as long as we incentivize one person per car and ignore pedestrians, cyclists and bus and transit riders, we will never improve our transportation systems.
There has to be less incentive to drive everywhere, and we need world-class public transit. We have a city planning problem, not a highway problem. It is not too late to fix it.
ANGELLE BRADFORD
student
New Orleans