Writer and polemicist Gore Vidal used to refer to our country as the United States of Amnesia. Vidal understood that America has a penchant for remembering only those things that depicted it in a favorable light and for refusing to deal with the reality of its troubled history.
Amnesia is at play as we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. We focus on trite narratives about King's dream of a colorblind society and his advocacy of nonviolence. Invariably, we focus on his "I Have a Dream" speech, from which we quote ad infinitum. There should be an indefinite moratorium on that speech so Americans may seek out his other speeches. Listen to his "A Time to Break Silence" speech.
King was more than a dreamer, more than an apostle of nonviolence and of quotable sound bites. The real King is one that America is uncomfortable with and refuses to accept. King was an unabashed democratic socialist who advocated a radical distribution of wealth. King criticized capitalism, saying it had "outlived its usefulness" and that we should undergo a "revolution of values."
He also championed a guaranteed annual income for all to eradicate poverty. He deplored war and vehemently spoke out against the Vietnam War. He would have undoubtedly denounced the terrible wars we are currently waging in Iraq and Afghanistan and the lies to justify them.
We must never forget why King visited Memphis in 1968 — to ensure economic justice for striking sanitation workers who were fighting for better working conditions and livable wages. King was, at the same time, organizing a Poor People's Campaign that was to descend on Washington, D.C. to occupy it and to engage in massive civil disobedience. The campaign would create social disruption and destabilization to pressure Congress to pass legislation to aid the poor and downtrodden.
We honor King and profess our admiration for him. We have erected monuments in his honor, named streets after him and invoked his name to prove our nation’s righteousness.
When he lived, King was despised and vilified. He was deemed divisive and controversial. Friends and close associates deserted him. The U.S. honors King but that same government harassed him, had once labeled him a communist and put him under surveillance.
Most Americans had an unfavorable opinion of King at the time of his death. America considered him an existential threat to its security because of his antiwar activism, socialism and Poor People's Campaign.
Is this the King narrative the nation celebrates? Does whitewashing his radicalism benefit us? Are we more comfortable celebrating a non-threatening civil rights dreamer than a democratic socialist who criticized our economic system and it inequitable distribution of wealth?
HUEY HARRISON
artist
New Orleans