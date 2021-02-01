I was both appalled and somewhat amused upon reading the Jan. 23 commentary by Jeff Crouere.
Crouere paints a picture of persecution of President Donald Trump after his Jan. 6 speech to the domestic terrorists that subsequently rioted at the U.S. Capitol, killing a police officer and attempting an insurrection.
Trump, he says, encouraged the participants to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” (which was at the 18-minute mark of his 73-minute speech). Crouere conveniently forgets to mention that Trump also told the crowd, “And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” in the last minute of his speech, and said “fight” (or fights, fighting) 20 times.
He forgets to mention that Trump praised Rudy Giuliani’s speech that day in which Giuliani called for “trial by combat” or that Trump’s sons frequently told the crowd to “fight” that day. Crouere fails to mention that in his first message to the public on the day of the insurrection Trump told the terrorists that "he loved them."
He also forgets to mention that it was Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders (all of whom the terrorists wanted to kill) who prevailed upon the acting secretary of Defense to deploy the National Guard to quell the insurrection inside the Capitol building.
Crouere then laughably proceeds to cast Trump as the victim in the circumstances that he himself fomented. He is somehow aghast at the public’s revulsion to Trump’s incitement and complains that companies do not want to be associated with him.
Crouere calls this “the wrath of the left,” when in fact polls after the attack showed that a majority of Americans felt that Trump was responsible for it. I am a Republican who first registered as such in 1972. I say: “If the shoe fits, let him wear it.”
GREG GASPERECZ
retired engineer
New Orleans