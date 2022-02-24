Where is your 13-year-old? A simple question that I have thought all parents or guardians could answer. Recent criminal activity in New Orleans has raised more questions.
Where did you think your 13-year-old was when he held a gun to a young women’s head on a weekend afternoon?
Where do you think he was over the next three days as he participated in multiple armed robberies, carjackings, car burglaries and a shooting?
How have we arrived at a point in this city where groups of 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds roam the city and terrorize citizens without any notable supervision?
Having a child is a lifelong commitment to their development and well-being. Just as important, when we have children, we enter a social contract with everyone in our community to raise children to respect others. To respect others not to have to live in fear while unloading groceries, pumping gas, picking up a pizza or driving down a street.
If someone cannot or will not fulfill basic commitments to a child and our community, the community, social services, law enforcement and the legal system need to step up. Returning a 13-year-old who has participated in such violent crimes back to an environment where they received no guidance as to the right path is not the answer.
For caregivers who have a child that they know has lost his way and wants help, services need to be available to prevent that child from ending up in our driveway with a loaded gun.
As I lay awake every night as a mother whose family has been traumatized by a 13-year-old with a gun, I want every parent, guardian or person left in charge of a child to be able to answer the question, “Where is your 13-year-old?”
LESLIE KLEMM
registered nurse
Metairie