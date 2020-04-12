First, I thank and commend all those people working in stores, pharmacies, restaurants, etc. who are going to work to keep us fed.
I am amazed at the amount of people who are not wearing masks. Both customers and employees. If wearing masks helps stop the spread of the virus why isn't everyone wearing them? It offers the wearer some protection and will keep people who have the virus and don't yet know it from infecting others.
These employees are taking a risk going to work and helping their community. Why wouldn't everyone want to keep them and the other shoppers safe?
If you think the stay-at-home order is rough imagine it with no stores open.
DAVID MEYERS
barber
River Ridge