The State Police Civil Service Board should be abolished in order to return professionalism and fair treatment to all by our state troopers for the benefit of all citizens. Many years ago, State Police were removed from the state civil service system. The purpose was to create a method to upgrade positions and pay scales without giving every state employee a pay raise.
The unfortunate result was a narrow culture of law enforcement people providing oversight to other law enforcement officers. Without malice, there was too much sympathy and leniency applied to misconduct by State Police officer. This has enabled a culture of neglect and substandard conduct to grow.
The hardworking professional state trooper will benefit from this change. His reputation as a top-notch professional will be restored.
As long as the few bad apples are only transferred or demoted for serious misconduct, the entire reputation of the State Police force will suffer. Some troopers should be terminated. Some bad apples should be removed from the barrel.
This will not happen with sympathetic law enforcement officers extending leniency to other officers. We need some law and order within our state police department. Abolish the board.
STAN HURDER
attorney
Baton Rouge