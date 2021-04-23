There is interest lately in promoting the policy of people working from home. While there are some personal benefits, it will be a disaster for the economy.
For example, if a home worker saves 10 gallons of gas per week, and there are 10 million home workers, that is 100 million gallons of gasoline that does not have to be produced, transported or sold. The workers who perform these tasks are not needed.
The home worker does not need work clothes, so many involved in their production and sales are out of work.
There are the restaurants and lunch shops that may have to close for lack of customers. Their employees are also out.
Do not forget day nurseries. The little ones are staying home. Nurseries and their employees are hurt.
There would be less wear and tear on vehicles. Those involved in their sales and maintenance lose business. Tire manufacturers and sales would be included.
Yes, the individual saves but the money we spend is essential to a stable economy.
Just a possibility that the home worker might be employed by one of the affected companies and find his or her services are no longer needed.
TOBY J. RUSSO
pharmacist
Chalmette