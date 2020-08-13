The debate over the legality, competence and reliability of mail in voting continues, but what we should really be asking ourselves is if it is wise to depend on a middle man, in this case the U.S. Postal Service, to run our elections. When you vote in person, your identity is validated by your signature, steps from the voting machine that will record your vote. How many of us have had expected mail not delivered or bill payments go missing between points A and B?
Just yesterday my doorbell rang, and a very nice lady that lives three streets away hand delivered the checks that I had ordered from my bank. Her house number was the same, but a different street. I cringe when I think what could have happened if my checks had fallen into the wrong hands instead of an honest, considerate person.
I used to be able to pick up my ordered checks at a bank branch, with proper ID, but it seems that most banks are no longer in the "service business," so that option is no longer available to me.
So ask yourself, besides the possibility of massive voter fraud due to no one physically verifying identities for mail in ballots, do you trust the USPS to get a ballot to the every verified registered voter, and then return all of them be properly counted?
DAVID PALMISANO
retired communications worker
Marrero