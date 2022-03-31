In your March 29 article about a new bridge, Fred Raiford stated the need for another bridge across the Mississippi River and the problems of connectors to Interstate 10 and La. 30.
In my opinion, he and the other experts should be looking for locations that connect Interstate 12 to the western side of the river. Most of our traffic congestion is because of heavy freight traffic by trucks coming across the country through Baton Rouge.
I hope it is not too late to consider a bridge built adjacent to our current structure. The environmental investigations would be less time-consuming and the connectors could be adjusted more easily.
ANDREA SMITH
retired research associate
Baton Rouge