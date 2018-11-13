For me, this year’s Louisiana Book Festival was a welcome return to the world of books. I learned about writing, met with writers and escorted writers to their programs. Most fun of all was helping connect people with the authors they’d come to see in the sprawl of engaging programs. It seems there is always a chill in the weather, and it lends a certain urgency to things. What a treat to be in the Capitol building and the beautiful legislative chambers. I’ve attended the LBF since 2009 (off and on). Each time it is always fun to hear my favorite authors, to see the thoughtful expressions and smiles on people’s faces, and to listen to the laughter of children discovering books. It is all testament to the value of this massive annual undertaking.
I am a writer. This year I learned fascinating things from authors like Joshua Wheeler of LSU and Jonathan Evison from Washington state. I was able to see the familiar faces of my State Library staff friends. I worked the author escort room and made new friends there. I walked and walked and walked and walked, but fortunately, my feet lasted as long as my enthusiasm.
Whether you like to write or to read, you will find something to pique your interest at the festival. In fact, you may find yourself akin to some participants I encountered: folks with too many options and too little time to see them all. Yes, that’s how jam-packed with good programming the schedule has been every year.
Darrell Curtis
writer
Gonzales