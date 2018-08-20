One summer in the late 1950s, a South Carolina woman visiting relatives in New York City wrote a letter to the editor of the Daily News complaining, “My vacation was ruined by the sight of black men driving convertible Cadillacs, openly cavorting with white women. She signed the letter, “A Southern Belle.”
A New York City white guy responded to her letter: “Dear Southern Belle: Northern whites hardly ever think about blacks; and Southern whites hardly think about anything else.’” Wow, I wondered. What about blacks so consumed by the thoughts of Southern whites?
Returning south to Louisiana in December 1959, my thoughts again flashed back to the Yankee guy’s characterization of the differences between the dispositions of white people of the North from those of Southern whites regarding black people. With college and military service behind me, I looked forward to an adult civilian life, the kinds of things grown men do: career, family, home, church, community, friends, etc. I was no dummy about the South (principally Mississippi), its people, its ways, its history. And because of my family upbringing, and others God directed to pour into my life, it has been one of confidence and preparation to meet life’s inevitable challenges in the region.
Now, after 58-plus years in Louisiana, and 80-plus of my 83-plus years lived in the South, both the quantity and quality of white thinking about blacks remain unknown and immaterial to me. What is most important for all of us today, particularly adults of faith, is to grow up, remembering President Barack Obama’s 2009 Inaugural Address when he reminded us to practice 1 Corinthians 13:11: “When I was a child ... but when I became a man ...”
People see through our fig-leaf shields of silence, which result in consent with the forces of darkness (evil and hate). It only takes mustard-seed faith to provide enough light to drive out evil, and enough love to conquer hate.
Away with un-Christian, race-based behavior. Let us not be back-sliders, but up-and-doing workers of good in faith. Time is fleeting. We’re already well into the 21st century.
Roland F. Carey
retired, management information systems
Baton Rouge