Supporters of stringent licensing claim our licensing laws are in place to protect the consumer. In reality, they’re doing the opposite.
Recently, I ran into an issue that encapsulates just how dangerous strict licensing is for the ordinary Louisianan. A few weeks ago, I returned home from traveling for a conference to find that someone had attempted to break into my house. Fortunately, the perpetrator had given up and settled for raiding my shed. The robber took a lawnmower and a few other things.
I thought they had been watching my house and targeted my home since I was away for multiple nights. However, my neighbor soon came by upset because her home was invaded at night while she and her kids were home. I was shocked and knew I had to take steps to prevent this from happening again.
I have a security system at home and two outdoor cameras that unfortunately were not installed. Hardwiring cameras is out of my range of expertise, and the alarm company does not have a tech available in my sparsely populated rural area.
I figured I should contact my electrician to do the simple wiring it takes to get my cameras running. It turns out that in Louisiana, you need five whole years of training to install alarm cameras. Alarm installers also need to pay over $1,400 in fees and are required to pass four exams. Because of Louisiana’s over-the-top licensing laws, my electrician can’t even touch my security system.
Occupational licensing has made me feel less safe in my home. When people are not filling critical jobs because strict licensing is holding them back, consumers are being harmed. We need to reform this in Louisiana.
STEPHEN SWIBER
business executive
Gibson