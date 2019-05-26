As a family physician who has until recently been practicing full time in a rural health clinic and now teaches in a family medicine residency, I want to applaud the entire Louisiana House of Representatives for making access to primary care a priority in the recently passed state budget, House Bill 105.
Improving access to primary and preventive care will make the Medicaid program more efficient and effective. One recent national study found that improving primary care access for patients with chronic conditions could save billions of dollars in potentially preventable emergency department visits.
Fortunately, the House Budget (HB 105) moves Louisiana in the right direction by expanding prevention and primary care access. This forward-thinking, bipartisan effort promotes care in the most affordable and clinically-appropriate setting. It also helps to limit costs that grow exponentially when chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and behavioral health issues remain untreated. Targeting these problems early reduces costs for everyone, while helping patients remain healthy, independent and economically productive.
In the small town of Amite in which I have worked, there is a rapidly declining physician work force. This is occurring in many rural and underserved areas. One of the largest demographics that is affected is that of Medicaid. With the increased difficulty of remaining in practice, it is hard on many physicians to see all of the Medicaid patients who need treatment. The lowered reimbursements just do not allow the physician to take on everyone who needs to be seen. This a tragic situation. Often, these patients are the ones who are in the most dire of situations. They often have the most medical conditions and many confounding social determinants that make their care even more complicated. This unfortunately leads to worse outcomes. By increasing funding for the treatment of these patients, we can make significant changes to their lives. This funding will allow more patients to be seen and hopefully started on treatments earlier to prevent the exponentially more expensive cost of treatment later for many of the chronic conditions. These kinds of commitments from the state and Medicaid are extremely important.
I thank the House for passing HB 105 with an investment in primary care and preventive care by a near unanimous vote on May 9, and I urge the Senate and the governor to continue supporting this effort as it moves through the legislative process.
Dr. Richard Bridges
legislative chair, Louisiana Association of Family Physicians
Baton Rouge