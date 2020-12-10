I see where people are submitting new names for parks, statues, streets and monuments in New Orleans. It is my opinion that this will destroy the history, culture and romance of the city. Unfortunately, this will have a negative impact on the tourist trade. The city government will have to find new sources of revenue in order to hire enough social workers to take over the police department.
I suggest that they sell naming rights to the various landmarks. They could rent them out on a monthly basis and allow the purchaser to put up advertising. For example, Lee Circle could become Bubba's Muffler Shop or Jackson Square could be Patout's Car Wash, and so forth.
They could also rename some of the streets after more current contributors to our great state and city. For example, Pirates Alley, a terrible reference to a generation of bandits, could become LaToya Lane. Bourbon Street, a reference to drunken behavior, could become John Bel Boulevard.
When will this foolishness stop?
MICHAEL DEFELICE
real estate
Zachary