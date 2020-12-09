Richard Campanella’s interesting story on Leland College should remind Louisianans that, not only did the school inspire the future ambassador to the United Nations, it also educated one of the state’s most recognized and admired native sons, Eddie Robinson.
Coach Rob received an English degree in 1941 from the college, which had relocated from New Orleans to Baker in the 1920s. He went on to coach the Grambling Tiger football team for 57 years, winning 408 games, the most in Division I history, before his retirement in 1997.
The Eddie Robinson Museum on the Grambling State University campus is a testimony to the coach who put Historically Black Colleges and University athletics on the map and sent more than 200 players to the NFL. In a career that may never be replicated, he was a man who had one job, one employer and one wife in a career spanning almost six decades.
JAY DARDENNE
state commissioner of administration
Baton Rouge