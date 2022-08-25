I read that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is having a series of town hall meetings to get public input on what the people of New Orleans want their tax dollars spent on.
Let me take a guess at the following: streets, police, crime, outrageously high water bills, teachers, drainage, garbage pickup, and on and on and on.
There seems to be no end to our problems and no solutions. Our mayor is in denial that borders on delusion. All I ever see is a smiling ribbon-cutter, scissors in hand. She would happily attend the opening of an envelope as long as no work were required.
Put simply, she does not know how to get anything done and either does not have the capacity and/or the interest in learning her job. This was clearly illustrated by the Hard Rock building catastrophe.
How long can this city survive her incompetence? More than half the people I know are openly discussing leaving the city. Taxes here are very high (with nothing to show for it) and if our tax base abandons the city, we are dead, killed by the deferred maintenance and the inept leadership of bungling politicians.
Losing the city of dreams … what a pity.
JIM GRICE
sculptor
New Orleans