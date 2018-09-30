Mike Fuselier’s Sept. 27 letter read like a recap of a month’s worth of watching nothing but Fox “news.”
The “economic failures” of the Barack Obama years brought back a stock exchange that had lost over half its value under George W. Bush. During the Obama Administration, we went from losing 700,000 jobs per month to a 75-month streak of job creation — a record. The only reason we still manufacture cars in Detroit is that Obama saved the auto industry. The economy you see today is much more Obama than Trump (who plays an awful lot of golf).
Don’t forget — while reinvigorating the economy, President Obama also got health insurance for over 20 million uninsured Americans.
The notion that Donald Trump has “stabilized the world” is laughable. In fact, the entire UN General Assembly joined in the laughter when Trump made one of his usual bellicose and totally false claims to his own success. Somewhere, Vladimir Putin laughed too.
North Korea knows that the way to Trump is through his massive vanity. Kim Jong Un is biding his time AND continuing to produce weapons-grade nuclear fuel according to national intelligence. If Trump has stabilized anything it is the rest of the world being stabilized into a grand alliance that does not include us. America First equals America Alone.
Trump did not kill the Iran Nuclear Deal. He merely abandoned it. It is still alive and working with all of the other signatories. However, if Trump has his way, Iran will be right back on the path to nuclear weapons just like North Korea. Great plan.
No one argues in favor of “open borders”. The notion that there is some unnamed Democrat somewhere who wants to open our borders to any and all comers is ridiculous. It is past time that we retire this worn-out straw man argument. Democrats want fair immigration laws that welcome migrant workers who will do the jobs that Americans will not. We also want a fair deal for DACA.
According to Slate magazine, London’s mayor did recently announce a crackdown on carrying knives in that city. However, this is just a stronger enforcement of old laws banning switchblades, throwing stars, knives disguised as other objects, etc.). No one is confiscating anyone’s pocket knife.
Every day we see more evidence that Trump is highly unqualified to be POTUS. His Sept. 26 news conference played like the ramblings of your drunk uncle at Thanksgiving. Will the Democrats try to impeach him? Maybe — but that’s a hard row to hoe given the partisan makeup of the Senate.
Besides — we have more important things to worry about.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge