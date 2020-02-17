Democrats are lying by misusing statistics and the media are helping them lie by not reporting the truth. It’s dishonest to blame gender for differences in pay without eliminating other factors that influence difference in pay. What Democrats consider the differences in pay between men and women are not differences due to gender but due to other factors.
For example: Single women tend to make higher wages than men; women will sacrifice their careers for their children; women with children tend to interrupt their careers to take care of their families; men tend to have fewer interruptions in their careers.
Men and women make different career choices. Men dominate all but one of the highest-paid professions, while women dominate the lowest-paid professions.
Men work longer hours than women. Men tend to take hazardous jobs for more pay and suffer more than 90% of the on-job fatalities in America because of it. Men tend to travel more for higher pay. Women tend to avoid hazardous jobs and are less likely to travel for higher pay.
SCUDDY LEBLANC
retired educator
Hammond