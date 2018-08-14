Regarding Mike Fuselier’s letter “Where liberals lead, society fails,” I’d like some fact-checking. Fusilier references “half the population subsidized with every basic need.” Where's the data that government provides everything for 160 million people?
Fuselier writes, “Where progressives lead in fiscal matters, debt and bankruptcy mounts.” The last administration to balance the federal budget was with Clinton as president. Al Gore’s central 2000 campaign platform was debt retirement, whereas George W. Bush passed two “trickle down economics” tax cuts while spending more than a trillion dollars in Iraq and more than a trillion dollars in Afghanistan that was not factored into the federal budget because it was considered “emergency spending.” Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bush proved that tax cuts to the affluent do not trickle down to help the working person, yet President Donald Trump just passed another one.
Also for accuracy sake, can Fuselier show one quote from a college liberal saying they’d want to live in North Korea or Venezuela?
Regarding liberals being opposed to the “true values and liberties of America,” the founding fathers were considered liberals, and regarding “liberals demand to lead, yet their track records are dismal failures,” many Christians would disagree, as Jesus Christ was a major liberal.
Rob Florence
tour operator
New Orleans