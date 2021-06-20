I was glad to see the family of General Troy H. Middleton is standing up to restore his name at the LSU Library and collect his personal archives. As a 1959 LSU graduate, I recall the general shook my hand as he presented my diploma.
How can LSU remove the name of such a great veteran of two world wars who fought for the U.S., notably through the freezing winter of the Battle of the Bulge in Europe during World War II?
I am also disappointed in the way this was done without due process and open discussion — done out of emotional overreaction. Segregation was everywhere in the 1950s, so rather than wipe out every person living in this era of history, learn from it and if necessary context it for the present. Just read the newspapers published at the time, your own Times-Picayune and The Advocate archives, for many examples of the segregation in the 1950s.
CHARLES E. SETTOON
retired
Kenner