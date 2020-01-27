We establish standards for government programs to protect those programs from abuse. This is true across the board from health care programs like Medicaid to food assistance programs to corporate subsidy programs like the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, ITEP.
A year ago, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and the Metro Council established ITEP standards. Sensibly, those standards prohibit granting an exemption to companies for projects in which construction was already underway or completed. Why is that sensible? A project that is already happening does not need public monetary support to make it happen.
Last week, however, six members of the East Baton Rouge School Board disregarded their own sensible standard and approved a tax “incentive” for Etheredge Electric for a project that was completed 5½ months ago.
Several things were cited as “special circumstances.” One was that Etheredge was unfamiliar with filling out ITEP paperwork, which delayed them from getting their request to the School Board.
Etheredge Electric, it turns out, has filled out the ITEP paperwork before — 19 times, in fact, over the last 20 years, totaling $1.1 million in public subsidies for routine annual investments. And every Etheredge request was submitted after the project seeking an “incentive” was already completed.
Requiring businesses to ask for an incentive before they make their investments helps local governments distinguish between businesses that truly need an incentive and those that don’t. Businesses must be able to demonstrate to governments that they need the exemption in order to make a decision about investing.
To some, the Etheredge exemption was small. Maybe it was. But Louisiana simply cannot continue giving away millions of dollars to companies like Etheredge for their ordinary business expenses.
Irresponsible public decisions like the one the School Board made create a greater danger. Behind the smaller companies like Etheredge are the larger companies, such as ExxonMobil, who will see that Etheredge was given an unneeded tax exemption and want the same consideration. Sticking to standards for approving ITEP applications is designed to protect the taxpayer and take political pressure of this kind out of the equation.
The School Board and Metro Council need to strengthen their spines. They need to stick to the reasonable standards they both adopted to stop ITEP abuses that give away public money for nothing.
The Rev. LEE WESLEY
pastor
DIANNE HANLEY
executive director, Spirit and Justice
Baton Rouge