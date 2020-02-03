I was saddened when I read that former Orleans Parish Superintendent Gene Geisert had passed away. He was an excellent educational leader.
He was instrumental in getting The New Orleans Free School to become a public school. I remember back in the earlier ‘70s, when the Free School was in negotiation with Geisert to become a public school, we were in the final meeting when he exploded a bombshell. He said, “All right, give me the name of your leader so I can put this on a form I need to send to the school board.”
Our jaws dropped. Up to this point in our history, we had no one leader and we made all decisions collectively. We politely explained that this was something we could not do and collectively stood up to leave.
Geisert said, “Oh, come on. I just need a name. I do not care which one it is. You can keep making your decisions your way. I just need a name to put on this form so I can send it to the school board.”
We gave him a name and “the rest is history.”
May Geisert rest in peace and God bless.
ROBERT M. FERRIS, Ed.D
retired principal
New Orleans