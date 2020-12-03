In his Nov. 20 commentary, liberal columnist E.J. Dionne is striking the first blow for what the nation will have to endure for the next four years. He wants the GOP Senate led by Mitch McConnell to buckle under to the will of liberals in Washington D.C. and start spending trillions of dollars on any and every new bill that will supposedly get the economy "working again."
The economy will work well again as it was doing under President Donald Trump until the COVID-19 crisis hit. With a vaccine, the crisis will be under control.
Limitless government spending, Democrat style, will not get the economy moving again; putting Americans back to work full-time will do that.
Full blast tax-and-spend is all the Democrats desire. Where the money comes from matters not. Where it goes is all that matters because the Democrats expect the money to buy them votes and power.
The eventual economic disaster the Democrats will create matters not to the Washington D.C. insiders.
We are in for hard times unless the Republicans in the Senate can rein in the "everything-should-be-free-for-everyone" Democrat mentality.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge