The interim president of LSU was quoted in The Advocate as saying “Any student, or particularly a student of color, that has to go into any building which bears the name of someone not identified with progress and with racist traditions is to inhibit their education. They won’t feel safe in that building.”
It was of a surprise to me that in the opinion of the interim president that some LSU students are in fear when walking in buildings named after gentlemen who served in the Confederate Army.
If in fact that is so, how great is the fear when those students walk on the campus of a school that has a live mascot named after the Louisiana Tigers, a famous Confederate battalion who fought with Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia.
So, are those students in fear of the mascot or should the mascot fear those students?
DOUG WOOD
retired contractor
St. Francisville