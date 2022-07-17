I miss civil society. It seemed alive and well when I was growing up. I was taught to treat others as I wished to be treated. I felt confident people who lived on my block were ready to help a neighbor in need.
I believed that noble, patriotic spirit was broadly distributed throughout our country and that Americans would come together to overcome any outside adversity or persistent internal injustice.
But technology began to bloom, whisking us onto an ever-accelerating carnival ride. Our senses are drowning in all the bad news. The 24-hour news cycle focuses relentlessly on our “fundamental disagreements” in politics, religion and of course, culture. It is human nature to absorb this information, just as few people find it possible to pass a car wreck beside the road without slowing down for a look.
“The Greatest Show on Earth” that I imagined as reality when I was younger has become “How Low Can You Go?” in holding a mirror to America today.
Every issue is presented in the context of “us vs. them.” Instead of presenting a story as an example of some problem we need to work on together, the news media excels at getting our partisan blood boiling.
Gun violence? Reproductive identity and health? My way or the highway? These are real human issues all, to be addressed in free democratic society through the institutions of balance, compromise, tolerance, democratic process and mutual respect.
Aren’t those worthy enough ideas to guide journalists, win our support and encourage our youth to aim for the stars? What do you have invested in the vitriol that owns our national conversation right now? Does your distaste for another’s opinion render your humanity speechless? Do the terms you use to describe others say more about you than about them?
ROBIN LEAKE
retired programmer
Algiers