In Louisiana, we have seen our fair share of disaster — hurricanes, great floods, and as we are currently experiencing, a pandemic. The challenges that we face in our community may change, but there is one commonality in every situation. Our first responders, nurses and doctors are always at the front lines of the battle.
Each morning during this COVID-19 crisis, I take my place at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. There, my team and I strategize and implement plans to protect our community. Those plans are not possible without the unwavering dedication of the medical professionals in our community.
To all of our health care workers, I speak for all of Baton Rouge when I say that you have my deepest gratitude. Our community could not do this without you.
I understand the complex situation that you are facing; now more than ever, you are putting yourself at risk to ensure the health of your patients.
Our medical professionals are sacrificing not only their health, but their time. Countless hours are spent away from their loved ones in an effort to care for ours. These moments cannot be recovered, and I am forever grateful for these sacrifices. We will have survivors when we reach the end of this thing — it will be because of you.
I am keeping our medical professionals in my prayers through this time; the book of Jeremiah reminds us of God’s promise of healing when he says that, “Nevertheless, I will bring health and healing to it; I will heal my people and will let them enjoy abundant peace and security.”
I am confident that our medical community will protect us in this time and lead us on our path to recovered health and healing.
SHARON WESTON BROOME
mayor-president
Baton Rouge