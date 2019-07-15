In response to Charles C. Wilson's letter of July 6, 2019, socialism absolutely works. It works in many countries, i. e. the Nordic countries, Germany, Canada, and, yes, the United States of America. Perhaps Wilson never heard of Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid, or perhaps he has no use for those programs, and therefore feels they are irrelevant. However, I'm certain Wilson has heard of the Defense Department, the FBI, the CIA, local police departments, local fire departments, and public schools. All of these exist because of socialism. That is socialism defined as taxpayer funds being used collectively to benefit society as a whole, despite income, contribution, or ability.
Like many Americans who believe that socialism is an inherent evil, Wilson fails to understand that socialism as defined above is antecedent to capitalism. Yes, capitalism could not exist without a society's ability to enforce contracts, contracts could not be enforced without a court system, and these systems exist because we have decided to collectively fund them with taxpayer contributions.
The next time a capitalist signs a contract of any kind, or drops his kids off at a public school, or borrows a book from a public library, or calls 911, he should realize that he is participating in a socialistic activity.
Anthony Hart
teacher
New Orleans