Do you not see what our enemies are trying to do to our nation?
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” How better to allow communists to take over these United States: Destroying President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden at the same time, and people in the middle, the base of our country, the breadwinners, have no place to go but to the far left at the polls.
Why is no one in the news seeing and saying this? Communists destroy initiative.
Please, God, help our country to stand against evil.
Marilyn Canizaro
retired
Metairie