Recent news reports indicate President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold funding for the Postal Service. Congress must not let this happen, particularly during this pandemic.
Many citizens rely on the USPS for delivery of medication, health and safety items and mail-order items not available in local stores. Many local stores are out of stock on many items, and persons needing them must order from out-of-town suppliers.
It is up to Congress to assure the continuing viability of the USPS. Elections will be held in November and we will be closely watching the activities of our representatives between now and then.
ALICE STIWARD
clinic manager
New Orleans