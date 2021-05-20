Former Gov. Buddy Roemer’s passing is a sad time for Louisiana. The Louisiana Federation of Teachers, of which I was executive director for 30 years, had a productive and fruitful relationship with the then-governor until the introduction of his teacher evaluation program. The program was cumbersome, cost $12 million to develop and was met with horror by teachers whose lessons did not fit well with the program or who really didn’t know how to teach.
Its compendium of 91 indicators of effective teaching were applauded by education reformers across the nation for their groundbreaking analysis of what constituted good teaching.
Gov. Roemer cultivated a friendship with leaders of the LFT and admired the education reform efforts of Albert Shanker, the President of the American Federation of Teachers. At the LFT Convention of 1988, Roemer met with Shanker and they formed a friendship that lasted until Shanker’s death.
Even back then, I think that Roemer had his eye on the presidency along with neighboring state governors such as Ray Mabus, of Mississippi, and Bill Clinton, of Arkansas.
He was a groundbreaking governor for Louisiana, fighting the “dragon” of Edwin Edwards and lashing out at Big Oil and Big PACs whose money corrupted the political system.
His memory should be an inspiration to today's Louisiana leaders.
BOB CROWLEY
retired, executive director of Louisiana Federation of Teachers
New Orleans