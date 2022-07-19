This newspaper's Sunday editorial posed a critical question for Louisiana: What is next for education reform? Hopefully more choices for families, funding students rather than systems, and leaders across the board who support these values.
Education reform isn’t about dismantling the public education system or funneling students to private schools but rather telling the truth about the scope of the problem and refusing to accept that nothing can be done to improve the situation. The truth is the current public education system does not work for everyone — a sobering and unfortunate reality. Statewide scores and reading levels are very low and many parents are fed up. A recent statewide survey shows that 82% of parents believe they deserve a choice on where to send their kids to school.
Education Savings Accounts are one example of true choice — allowing state funds to follow the child. They are spreading rapidly across the country, providing for a range of options such as private school, home schooling, tutoring, or other models. Louisiana ESAs proposed this session, but vetoed by the governor, were fiscally sound, allowing public schools to retain the local and federal dollars for any participating student, meaning public schools would have received more funds to take care of fewer students.
The need for stronger transparency and accountability for all schools is paramount. ESAs put parents firmly in control, the strongest accountability available. Additionally, efforts requiring public-school boards to post expenditures online, that have been stalled by local interests and vetoed by the governor, must be adopted. The recent decision by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to water down public-school graduation requirements, a gut punch to the public-school accountability system, should never be repeated.
We can do better. Louisiana’s history of low educational performance does not have to be our future. But it will be if our leaders simply do more of the same each and every year.
LAUREN GLEASON
director, education and workforce development, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry
Baton Rouge