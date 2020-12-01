In the Readers' View column Thanksgiving Day, Ravi Sarojanam suggested our utility companies start using stronger, longer-lasting utility poles than the wooden ones that routinely blow down during storms, causing major power outages and costing a fortune.
Great idea, but don't stop there. We now live under different circumstances than when the power grids were originally laid out for our various cities.
With the reality of increases in the frequency of storms and flooding, the obvious solution is to get legislation passed requiring any new subdivision being built to have underground utilities. Retroactively, a plan should be in place to have utility lines in every older subdivision placed underground.
Would that cost a lot? Sure, but I'd bet it balances out with the current costs of repair/replace every year.
After all is underground, those expenses will vanish, saving us millions of dollars each year, and we won't lose valuable, sometimes critical power and phone services to down time.
RICHARD HARRIS
file clerk
Baton Rouge