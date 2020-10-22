Nearly four years ago at election time, The Advocate printed my letter voicing puzzlement that from a population of over 300 million we were reduced to a choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Well, Clinton’s time has passed and we are at election time again with a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
However, 2020 rather than being the conventional meaning for perfect vision has been one of the blind leading the blind through a jungle of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its economic shutdown and countless personal and social problems.
Added to this are police shootings resulting in racial unrest and riots, unprecedented hurricanes, California wildfires, Supreme Court appointments and what can only be called a bitter war between Republicans and Democrats.
Our “news” channels flood us with stories of conspiracies, corruption, misdeeds, real or faked news, lies and more lies, all designed to keep us at a fever pitch of interest, quivering in anticipation of the next episode. Then the social media titans appear to be determined to use their unprecedented technological prowess to shape the direction and content of American thinking.
Trump had pledged to “drain the swamp,” but like him or loathe him, he has been under unremitting attack by the Democratic Party and the entrenched Washington bureaucracy from the beginning.
Trump is an unrestrained Tweeter and talker, and it is difficult to separate the truth from the braggadocio. Certainly, many of his utterances could have been greatly improved by a modicum of thought before his words were unleashed.
While many of the changes he has implemented seem to be for the betterment of the country, how do we accurately gauge what he says against the reality of the results? The impeachment against him came to nothing and many of the actions of the democratically controlled House of Representatives seem to be designed to work against his reelection even when such may be injurious to the country.
Then, we have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden has been displaying many of the signs of old-age dementia with factual gaffes that are frightening and could be disastrous in a president. Harris was either the most or almost the most liberal member of the Senate and seems poised to become the de facto president. The Democratic platform calls for more taxation, more regulations, loss of jobs in energy production, and more firearms laws that have resulted in some 5 million new firearms owners in the past few months.
While it is both disheartening and shameful that this great nation seems unable to better govern itself, few of us will regret the ending of 2020.
RALPH GOSSARD
retired university administrator
Baton Rouge