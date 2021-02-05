As a former member of the Metro Council in Baton Rouge, I am proud to have a long record of supporting increased investments in transportation infrastructure. That’s because these investments have a proven return for taxpayers, businesses, and expansion of opportunities for all our people. Now, as a member of the House Transportation Committee in the Legislature (the body whose responsibility it is to appropriate necessary resources), I also feel it is imperative that I advocate for these critical investments at the state level.
I want to applaud the efforts of Shawn Wilson, who leads our Department of Transportation and Development. His efforts to advance projects in the Capital Region include the widening of Interstate 10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-10/I-12 split, kickstarting the environmental work for a new Mississippi River crossing and the widening of La. 30, and building partnerships with the city-parish government. All of these efforts will enhance the economic standing of our region and the quality of life for our families.
Even with all the vision and innovation Wilson has ushered in at DOTD, including making our department of transportation among the most efficient in the nation, we cannot innovate our way out of our current $15 billion backlog of road and bridge maintenance and $13 billion worth of incomplete new roads and bridge construction. The funding source for maintenance and new infrastructure in most states is the tax paid at the pump for gasoline. Louisiana hasn’t adjusted our own gas revenue rates for roads since 1984. Because of that delay in taking action consumer purchasing power has decreased while our needs have increased substantially, costing our families hundreds per year and hurting our economy.
The DOTD is partially funded out of an account that doesn’t grow with demand, the Transportation Trust Fund. Wilson has done an amazing job with what he inherited; however, our Legislature will have a perfect opportunity to complement the work he has done to make it count for generations to come. If we have the vision to pass proposed gasoline tax legislation, Wilson and the DOTD will be provided with the much-needed increased investment to maintain and expand Louisiana’s transportation network. With this funding and accompanying accountability, I know Wilson and his team will continue to be innovative and will maximize every dollar for a better Louisiana.
I’m going to support state Rep. Jack McFarland’s proposed legislation when it is introduced in the upcoming legislative session and would encourage my colleagues to do the same. We have debated this investment long enough. Now is the time to act.
BARBARA FREIBERG
state representative
Baton Rouge