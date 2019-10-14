I have a theory about Donald Trump. I believe that he is trying his very best to get out of the White House as soon as possible. I’m serious, and here is why.
Back in November 2016, there was trustworthy reporting that Trump was stunned when he won the presidency. Folks who were standing with Trump when the election was called say that he was (for once in his life) speechless and that Melania Trump started crying — and not out of joy. They say that Trump’s master plan was to campaign as a far-right-wing nut that no reasonable American (and certainly no Christian) could possibly vote for. He had a process already in place to claim loudly and falsely that the election had been “stolen.” You have actually heard him give part of his prepared concession speech the many times that he has falsely claimed that “millions” of immigrants here illegally voted in California.
The long-term plan was for Trump to created Trump TV as a rival right-wing propaganda network to Fox “News.” In October 2016, NBC and the Financial Times reported that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had already met with the investors they needed. The reports predicted that Trump TV would be on the air within three\3 months.
Trump would have made a (real as opposed to imaginary) fortune spending the rest of his life playing the martyr.
Unfortunately for Trump (and us) — he won the presidency, and it’s been downhill since then. The only thing Trump has accomplished is to sign a tax break that mostly went to the 1% and will cost our children and grandchildren trillions of dollars. Trump has lied to the American people more than 13,000 times in less than three years. He recently froze aid to Ukraine and asked them to investigate his chief 2020 rival as a “favor” and then asked China and Russia to do the same thing in front of TV cameras. Now he has removed the few troops we had in far northern Syria who were the only thing stopping Turkey’s Recep Erdogan from destroying our Kurdish allies there. Thousands will die, and an ISIS resurgence is already being reported.
It appears obvious to me that Trump is doing all of this (and much, much more) in order to either self-impeach or throw the election.
Who, in their right mind, would vote for this guy after all this?
I am convinced that this is Trump’s plan. I say, let’s help him. Impeach and remove. Failing that, vote the rascal out.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge